Wilmington couple designs app to track, pay children for chores

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — How many times do you have to nag your kids to make their bed or do the dishes?

One Wilmington couple designed an app where parents can make sure their kids are actually doing their chores, plus pay them right from their phone.

The Robichaus created the Chorez app, which you can download right to your iPhone or Android.

The app let’s you customize a list of chores and choose how much you want to pay your child for each job.

With four kids and a busy schedule, Christine Robichau says nowadays, it’s hard to make sure her kids stick to their chores.

With the Chorez app, she says they have a list of chores like doing the dishes and taking out the trash. Using the app, she says her son will take a “before” picture, then an “after” picture once he does the job.

Robichau says the app keeps her son accountable and also let’s him see what he’s earning.

“For the kids to see that ‘I’ve got a photo here of work that I’ve done, that I’ve done well,” she said. “I can see how I’m earning things.’ It’s not something I have to chase after the kids for because it’s all right there. They just see their list every day and once they get it and I approve it, the money goes into their account.”

Robichau says when you buy the app, you can get a pre paid Mastercard for each family member. She says you can transfer money to your kids right from the app.

Robichau says the premium version of the app is $59.99 a year. She says there is also a free version if you just want to try out the basic features.