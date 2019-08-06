Changes could be underway for New Hanover County Government Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Government Center could soon be going through some changes. On Monday, administrative staff will ask county commissioners for permission to explore options of renovating or even replacing the structure.

County Commissioner Rob Zapple says the roughly 136,000 square foot building has outlived its usefulness. He says maintenance costs keep adding up, and because it was designed for retail spaces, many of the more than 400 employees are forced to work in areas with little to no ventilation or natural light.

“We would reach out to our development community here,” Zapple said. “We have a lot of very talented and innovative and creative architects and builders and developers here, and see what they think, see if there’s a proposal that would work for us, and most importantly, for the taxpayers.”

Zapple says the county does not own the space where Ten Pin Alley Bowling is, but they may consider capturing the entire space.