Surf City PD K9 on the road to cancer surgery

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City Police are not letting cancer take down their crime stopping K9 Kayda. Just 24 hours after she was diagnosed, the community donated more than $3,000 to pay for her treatment. Turns out, that’s more than enough!

“I spend more time with her than my wife and kids so it was tough,” Surf City Police Cpl. Eric Petersen.

Kayda and Petersen have been partners in fighting crime for more than seven years, but unexpected news at a routine cleaning visit left Petersen devastated.

“The vet was concerned with the lump underneath her tongue, did a biopsy, and it came back as a fairly aggressive form of cancer,” Petersen said.

One of the most integral crime fighters in the Surf City Police Department was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma. With not enough money to cover the treatment costs, Petersen turned to the community for help.

“The community has been just a huge asset and they came through when I needed them the most,” Petersen said. “It’s truly amazing to see everyone coming together and helping out my partner.”

“Kayda’s been very important to the community,” Chief Ron Shanahan said. “It’s an invaluable dog. I mean not only for this police department, but for police departments across the region.”

Kayda’s surgery is scheduled for next week. Petersen says Kayda should be back to stopping crime in a few weeks like she’s done for years.

“That’s going to be the tough part, I don’t think I’ve gone too many days without her,” Petersen said.

Petersen says all of the funds in excess of the cost of Kayda’s medical bills will be donated to the NC State Veterinary Medical Center.