Chadbourn town council decides not to by closed middle school

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — This time a year ago the Columbus County Board of Education decided to close Chadbourn Middle school to move students to neighboring schools like Evergreen.

In that time, there has been uncertainty of the school’s future. Recently, a proposed charter school has requested to move into the space along W. Smith Street.

Town leaders had an agenda item Tuesday to decide whether to buy or lease the school from the board of education.

Town councilman James Greene made a motion against purchasing or leasing the school citing lack of funding. The council approved the motion by a majority deciding to not buy the school.

A source tells WWAY that this means the fate of the school remains in the hands of the school board.