NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing woman.

Andrea Asbury, 59, was last seen at 2620 Northchase parkway on Saturday, August 10.

Asbury is described to be 5′2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She is said to have brownish/blonde short hair with hazel eyes, and unknown tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the police.