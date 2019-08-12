Multiple agencies looking into cause of Calabash house fire

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies have been called to assist with an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a Brunswick County home early Sunday morning.

Someone called Brunswick County 911 to report a fire at 1084 High Point Avenue in Calabash around 3:33 a.m.

When Calabash fire crews arrived, the structure was completely engulfed with flames.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson said no one was inside the rental property at the time and no injuries were reported. He said the property was a total loss.

According to the Brunswick County Tax Administration Office, Sandra Renae Quinn of Wilmington owns the home and it has an assessed tax value of $123,800.

The Calabash Fire Department received assistance from the Sunset Beach Fire Department, Grissettown Longwood Fire and Rescue, Brunswick County EMS and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Calabash Fire Auxiliary provided breakfast and water for fire crews.

The Calabash fire chief tells WWAY the last fire crews cleared the scene around 10 a.m.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is underway involving the Calabash Fire Department, Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Bureau of Investigation.

“We are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” Thompson said. “It is not uncommon to bring in several other agencies to conduct a fire investigation.”