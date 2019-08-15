Columbus Co. mom accused of stealing kids’ identities for credit cards

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators in Columbus County says a mother is accused of using her children’s identities to get credit cards.

According to a Facebook post, back in June the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office took a report of financial card fraud in Cerro Gordo. The victims claimed their mother used their Social Security Number and other pertinent information without their consent to open 12 credit accounts through various vendors.

After an investigation the sheriff’s office charged Bristol Kay King, 34, with 12 counts of identity theft and 12 counts of unlawfully obtaining credit cards.

It only came to light when one of the children became aware of what was going on, according to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Tatum. Packages were arriving in the mail addressed to the children, but they were told not to touch or open them.

One of the children told their dad and stepmom, who decided to run the kids’ credit report, Tatum said.

They first ran the older child’s report and saw the history of credit cards and fraudulent charges, so they ran the other child’s history and saw King had allegedly used that child’s information as well.

The 12 cards King allegedly opened include Discover, Express, Maurice’s, Victoria’s Secret, Gap, Walmart, American Eagle, Belk, Lowes, Care Credit, Capital One, and JP Morgan Chase.

Deputies arrested King earlier this week and booked her under $120,000 secured bond. Tatum said King posted bond within two hours.