3 hurt following crash involving Brunswick County EMS medic truck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County EMS medic truck was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 17 and NC 211 in Supply around 5 p.m.

A van made impact with the passenger side of the medic truck.

Two crew members in the medic truck were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. No patients were on board the medic truck at the time.

A third person in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the three transported was unknown Tuesday morning.

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Director of Emergency Services, tells WWAY they are trying to determine if the medic truck was responding to a call when the crash occurred. He could not comment as to whether the siren or lights were activated at the time.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.