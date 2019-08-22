Update on K9 Kayda’s battle with cancer

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — There is an update on Surf City Police Department’s canine named Kayda. Chief Ron Shanahan says she is back home after cancer surgery.

Kayda underwent surgery at NC State last week.

Shanahan says everything went smoothly.

She’s not done quite yet and still has to undergo radiation.

He says her handler, Cpl. Eric Peterson, will go back to state with her next week to find out how long her treatment will take.

Shanahan says Kayda seems eager to get back to work, and they hope to have her back soon.