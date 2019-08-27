Attorney General Stein files lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — State Attorney General Josh Stein has announced he will be filing lawsuits against eight additional e-cigarette companies.

The suits, under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, accuse Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo of aggressively targeting children. They allegedly do not require appropriate age verification when selling the addictive products.

In May, Stein filed a similar suit against the e-cigarette company Juul.

“At the same time as our kids are headed off to school, we are hearing new stories about the health risks associated with e-cigarettes on a daily basis,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Our complaints allege that these eight e-cig companies are helping to fuel an epidemic of vaping among high school and middle school students. One look at their marketing materials demonstrates just how egregious their sales tactics are – with flavors like cotton candy, gummy bear, unicorn, and graham cracker, they’re clearly targeting young people. To teenagers, the health and addiction risks of vaping are simply too high. That is why my office is asking the court to protect our kids by shutting down these operations in our state.”

The Attorney General’s office says tobacco use among teens dropped from 28% to just above 5% from 2000 to 2017. Stein’s office says the rise of e-cigarettes has led to an increase in high school students’ tobacco use to nearly 30%.

Stein’s lawsuits ask for the sales from these companies in North Carolina be shut down.