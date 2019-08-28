Surf City councilman indicted on election violation charges

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County District Attorney says a Grand Jury indicted a Surf City councilman on election violation charges.

According to a news release, in February of 2019, the District Attorney’s Office received a citizen complaint concerning the residency status of Jeremy Shugarts.

Shugarts is a member of the Surf City Town Council. The release said this is an elected position, which requires candidates to file “Notice of Candidacy” and “Authorization to Vote” forms with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The complaint was forwarded to the NCSBE in Raleigh to investigate.

Last Thursday, the NCSBE submitted a report to the District Attorney’s Office concerning Shugarts’ potential election violations regarding residency requirements. Prosecutors reviewed this report and determined that there were violations of the law.

On Monday, a Pender County Grand Jury indicted Shugarts on six counts of Election Violation. The release said he was served with these indictments Tuesday evening.

A first appearance on these charges is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the Pender County Superior Court Annex.

“This report was prepared by investigators in Raleigh, but the charges came from citizens of PenderCounty after reviewing all the facts. My office will now pursue this case in a courtroom,” District Attorney Ben David.

Since this is a pending matter, the District Attorney’s Office will not have any further comment on this case or the investigation at this time