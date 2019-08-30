Pride block party takes up three downtown Wilmington city blocks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY NEWS)– The streets of Wilmington are going to be full of pride this weekend. Tomorrow marks the third annual Port City Pride Block Party.

It’s expected to be a pretty busy weekend downtown. That’s why the Wilmington Police Department will be out and about not only keeping people safe, but trying to get involved at the celebration.

- Advertisement -

The event runs from noon till 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It features vendors, food trucks and performers.

Store owners downtown will also be open for business.

The block party is part of a weekend-long event that includes concerts and a dance party. Karyn Oetting said she and other local business owners have spent a lot of time getting ready.

“We’ve been trying to clean up the street…Ya know from weeding to straightening the streets. The businesses have been freshening up their windows, getting their pride flags out or buying new ones,” Oetting said.

That spokeswoman also told us the department is currently hiring for multiple officer positions.

We’re told officers will be out tomorrow to walk people through the recruitment process.