Business at Britts Donuts Shop increases

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– We’ve seen some shops closed on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, but that’s not the case for Britts Donut Shop.

Owner, Bobby Nivens says people are always stopping by for their homemade donuts.

“We have a lot more people down here all day long,” Nivens said.

He says the shop has been on the boardwalk for seven years now.

He’s noticed a lot more people visiting this Labor Day weekend.

Employee, Scarlett Jackson even says the shop opened just minutes before their normal hours of operation.

“It’s just a crowd of people that rushed in. We had a full counter, a line out the door, and you couldn’t even see the end from in here, so people were outside waiting the entire time,” Jackson said.

She tells us Britts will be open for business on labor day. Doughnuts costs a dollar each, or $9.50 by the dozen.