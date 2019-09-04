HURRICANE DORIAN: Shelter locations

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian tracks toward the Carolinas, shelters plan to open for the public to seek shelter during the storm.

BLADEN COUNTY:

Bladen Lakes Primary School

East Arcadia School

East Bladen High School

West Bladen High School

The shelters will open Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. East Bladen High School is a pet friendly shelter.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY:

North Brunswick High School: 114 Scorpion Drive, Leland

West Brunswick High School: 550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte

South Brunswick High School: 280 Cougar Road, Boiling Spring Lakes

The shelters will open Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. Both shelters are pet friendly. Meals will be available at or around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY:

Blair Elementary on Blair School Road: 6510 Market Street, Wilmington

Codington Elementary School: 4321 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

The shelters will open Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Wrightsville Beach at Blair Elementary School (located on Blair School Road) is a pet co-location shelter.

PENDER COUNTY:

Malpass Corner Elementary

Topsail Elementary School

Cape Fear Middle School

The shelters will open Wednesday, Sept. 4. at 2 p.m.

Cape Fear Middle School is a pet-friendly shelter and will serve special needs. Residents who are listed on the special-needs registry should contact the health department at 910-259-1230.

Residents who bring their pets will need to stay in the Cape Fear Middle School shelter. Pet owners are required to present rabies vaccination records. Residents need to bring pet food and water. Please bring pet carriers.

