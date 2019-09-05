Jeep stuck in Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach as Dorian hits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY/WPDE) — An abandoned vehicle is getting pounded by waves in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police tell WPDE they were notified about the stuck vehicle this morning. Authorities found the car locked and abandoned on the beach but because of weather condition, it isn’t safe to remove the vehicle.

Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook that they are aware and working with their team to develop a plan to remove it however, it is not safe at this time.

Police ask people to not approach the vehicle.