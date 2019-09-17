Brunswick County plans to purchase new voting machines

BRUNSWICK COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — Voting is fundamental right and Brunswick County Board of Elections say they want to make sure voters are confident that their elections are smooth, fair, and accurate.

The Board held a required demonstration of three newly certified voting systems in Leland on Tuesday.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, says each of these system can be used beginning with the 2020 election.

“These systems are a lot better for auditing,” Gannon said. “A lot of them produce better data which can be used by election officials and they are pretty simple for people to use.”

The county’s current system is decertified starting December 1st.

Sara Knotts, the county’s director of elections, says all the new machines offer easier options for those with disabilities.

“They would use some sort of touch screen or controlled device to make their selection,” Knotts said. “It would then print a paper ballot and they all will go to a tabulator. So, with all of these systems, a paper ballot is going to go to a tabulator where the voter will insert their ballot and that is where the results are going to come from.”

Knotts says the county last purchased systems in 2006.

She says the county’s Board of Elections will vote on Friday to recommend a system to the county commissioners before testing in November. The public is invited for comments. It is scheduled for September 20 at 10 a.m. at the Commissioner’s Chambers in Bolivia.