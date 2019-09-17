BUSY TROPICS: Humberto, Imelda, and TD 10 spin in the Atlantic basin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Humberto is posing a stronger threat to Bermuda and confirms two other tropical systems have developed in the Atlantic basin.

Humberto was still more than 500 miles from the island on Tuesday, with top sustained winds of 100 mph. Forecasters said Bermuda could get tropical storm force winds Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Depression Ten formed in the Atlantic Tuesday morning, and could become a hurricane Friday as it nears the outermost Caribbean islands.

Tropical Storm Imelda also developed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. This system is likely to produce flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorena formed off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, where forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding by Thursday, likely without reaching hurricane force.

Lorena had top winds of 40 mph Tuesday and was centered about 295 miles south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, moving northwest at 15 mph.

