‘We the People’ march rallies in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands joined in Washington, D.C. for the “We the People” march and, right here in the Port City, community members rallied just the same.

Carol Caffey says Women of Wilmington known as WOW started organizing this demonstration just last Thursday.

Representative Deb Butler, Senator Harper Peterson, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, and New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple were among the officials that spoke Saturday afternoon on the steps of Innes Park.

Caffey says everyone can take part in this movement.

“Anytime there is a meeting of something they believe in, they need to come out,” Caffey said. “Come out and share your voice. We need your voice. The same people are showing up and we need you to show up and share your voice with us.”

Caffey says this is the first “We the People” march hosted by WOW.

She says the goal of the event is “to let our representatives and other people know that there are people speaking out and that we want change.”

“We are not going to quit until we get change,” she added.