Wilmington startup company recognized by Google

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington company is one of 11 companies across the nation selected for a networking event in Durham put on by Google.

KWH Coin is a startup company with a mission.

“We set ourselves out on a mission to connect the over 1.2 billion people in the world without access to energy to renewable energy and our software platform,” said company founder Girard Newkirk.

Based out of Wilmington and founded by Pender County native Girard Newkirk, the company’s goal is to provide an alternative marketplace for the exchange of clean energy in places like Africa and the Caribbean.

“I was out in California, I was actually the vice president of Macy’s, but I’ve always been an advocate for renewable energy,” Newkirk said. “I started studying blockchain technology and watched some projects that were proceeding and progressing, and came up with a concept, a kind of a pilot to use technology to connect people peer to peer.”

KWH Coin is one of 11 companies selected out of 160 applicants to take place in the Fourth Annual Google for Startups’ Black Founders Exchange. It’s described as a week-long immersion program in Durham for black founders in the startup community.

“They provide us with resources, tools, networking, fundraising material, all of the materials we need to take our business from startup company to transition to becoming a full-fledged company,” Newkirk said.

Newkirk says he and the rest of the company have been in Durham for the conference since Sunday, and they will have a pitch competition on Friday.

Click here to learn more about the company, and click here to learn more about the event.