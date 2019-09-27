Historic Wilmington Foundation sponsoring speech preservation contest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) is sponsoring a speech contest to encourage high school juniors and seniors to learn more about historically significant buildings and a chance to win scholarship money.

According to HWF Executive Director Beth Ruthledge, the Impact of Preservation High School Speech Contest is part of HWF’s Preservation Weekend to be held October 10-12.

The contest gives junior and high school seniors the chance to win scholarship money for presentations on the importance of a specific old building.

The prize amounts will be $1,000 for 1st place, $500 for 2nd, and $250 for 3rd.

Students can do PowerPoints or just speak. Either way the speeches are limited to five minutes and need to focus on one of eight pre-selected sites.

It’s a speech contest, so judges will be looking for quality of content and of presentation, including creativity, organization and other qualities.

Some of the historic sites on this year’s approved list include The Burgaw Train Depot, Thalian Hall, Old Baldy Lighthouse, and Williston Senior High.

Juniors and seniors in good standing at New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender County schools are eligible to participate. The contest itself is limited to the first 25 qualifying students.

The application is on the WHF’s website: HistoricWilmington.org. To enter, students will need to complete a short form, and also send along a brief letter from a teacher stating that that teacher supports participation and that the student is in good standing.

The due date is October 1 and the contest will be held at Union Station on the Cape Fear Community College campus on Thursday, October 10, at 5:30 p.m.

The event is part of HWF’s 2019 Preservation Weekend (October 10-12), which includes a free class on historic home research and a screening of Wilmington on Fire.