Multiple agencies responding to large fire in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Surf City Fire Department, crews have stopped the progression of a large fire on Atkinson Road in Surf City.

Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson says a structure fire broke out on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive. He says the fire is now contained, and crews are working to put out the residual fire.

Wilson says a call came in around 6 p.m. about a structure fire involving 3 single family homes.

Surf City Fire continues to burn, multiple agencies on scene actively working to control the blaze. Avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/q84vzHjg6L — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019

When crews got to the scene, three houses were already burning. Wilson says crews tried to stop the progression of the fire, but it spread to a total of six homes.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Wilson says the six homes are a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Surf City Fire, Topsail Beach Fire, North Topsail beach Fire, Pender EMS, New Hanover County Fire, Surf City Police and Topsail Police all responded to the scene.

Wilson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An official tells WWAY that they expect to be on scene for the rest of the evening.