Wilmington VA offering ‘drive-thru’ flu shot clinic through month of October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington VA is giving out flu shots to veterans enrolled for VA healthcare all month long.

Nurses say they gave out 100 flu shots today alone. Kristen Raynor, a nurse for the VA, says flu season runs from October through March.

“We recommend that people get it early in the season because it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to actually protect you,” Raynor said. “So it’s good to get it earlier in the season.”

Raynor says the VA recommends they begin giving out flu shots on October 1.

Veterans can walk right up, and even drive right through to get their shot.

The clinic will last through the end of the month. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.