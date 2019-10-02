Officials investigate second swimming death of day at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials with the Kure Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Police Department, Kure Beach Fire Department and New Hanover Regional EMS were dispatched to the J Avenue Beach Access in reference to a water rescue Wednesday at 7:01 p.m.

A Kure Beach Fireman and a Kure Beach Police Officer were able to remove the unresponsive male swimmer from the water and began lifesaving measures

which were unsuccessful.

The male swimmer died at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Kure Beach Police Department.

The Kure Beach Police Department is attempting to notify next of kin and the identity of

the swimmer will be released upon proper identification of the next of kin.

The NC Medical Examiners Officer will determine the cause of death.

Earlier today, emergency crews were dispatched to the G Avenue beach access around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a water rescue. That man also died.

The Kure Beach Police Department strongly encourages visitors and residents to be cautious of the rip currents and to remember water safety protocols.