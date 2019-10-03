Celebrity chefs visit Wilmington’s new GLOW Academy campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, or GLOW, celebrated the grand opening of its brand new campus Thursday. Staff, students, donors, and visitors were joined by two very special guests: celebrity chefs Emeril Lagasse and Robert Irvine.

GLOW is North Carolina’s only single gender public charter school, and focuses on closing the opportunity gaps between low and high income families. The school was founded by former Food Network president Judy Girard, who invited Lagasse and Irvine to take part in Thursday’s celebration.

Lagasse, who has been involved with GLOW since the beginning, says he’s excited for what this new campus will provide its students.

“The people in the community here in Wilmington have been so generous and so supportive,” Lagasse said. “People in the state from the governor to your outstanding mayor, it’s really refreshing to see such a community behind such a great institution. And this will become a great institution.”

The new campus is located on Sunglow Drive, and will serve around 400 sixth through ninth grade girls.