Unconscious man pulled from water in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– The Surf City Police Department responded to a possible drowning Thursday afternoon.

According to Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan, crews responded to the 300 block of North Shore Drive at 4:18 p.m. Thursday when they received a call saying a male was out of the water and unconscious.

Officers arrived on the scene to assist the fire and rescue teams that were already providing aid to the victim.

The patient was transported to New Hanover Regional by Pender EMS.

The victims condition is unknown at this time.