WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Demolition is finally underway at Wilmington’s Independence Mall.

A portion of the former Sears has already been demolished.

Some big names are headed to the shopping center.

Brookfield Properties is doing major renovations and a spokeswoman confirms the grocery store Lidl will be a new tenant.

It will be joined by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Five Below, Ulta and several restaurants.