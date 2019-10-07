PHOTOS: Two rescued from choppy surf in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two people are alive today after being rescued from a rip current Sunday afternoon in Kure Beach thanks to some quick action by lifeguards. A photographer was on the pier at the time and captured the intense moments on camera.

Mike Gans was on the Kure Beach Fishing Pier when he saw two swimmers getting pulled out to sea. That’s when he called 911 and also started snapping photos.

He said a rip current sucked the pair out past the cleaning station and was considering throwing over a cooler for them to use as a floating device. Thankfully, one lifeguard quickly showed up, swam out, and gave them a float. Shortly after, a second lifeguard arrived and helped in the rescue.

“It was pretty impressive to watch these heroes in action,” Gans said.

Ocean rescue gave medical attention on the beach.

The weekend rescues come after two people died there last week. Lifeguards are not in the beach stands past Labor Day.

Ocean rescue told WWAY they plan to meet with the town about possibly extending their season in the sand.

A higher threat for rip currents at area beaches will last through much of the week due a persistent southeasterly swell. Check out the beach forecast.

Read about rip current safety.