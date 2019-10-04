Police ID man pulled from ocean in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials have identified one of the men pulled from the water in Kure Beach Wednesday.

Kure Beach Police Department says 37-year-old Devin Harding, of Winston-Salem, died after he reportedly drowned Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

According to KBPD, emergency crews were dispatched to the G Avenue beach access around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a water rescue.

KBPD says rescue swimmers were able to pull an unresponsive man from the water and began lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

A witness told WWAY they saw the man fishing on the beach when he walked down to the water to wash his hands. They say a wave knocked him down, and he got sucked out into the ocean by what appeared to be a rip current.

Related Article: Beach renourishment project to start soon on Pleasure Island

The bystander rushed to swim out and try to help the man, but they say the water was too rough. The Kure Beach Police Department has not confirmed this eyewitness account.

Another man died on the beach later that day, but his identity has not been released.