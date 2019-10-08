White Lake firefighter dies after roofing accident

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — A White Lake firefighter fell to her death Tuesday morning while working on the Bladen County Water Rescue Building, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Young’s Construction was replacing metal roofing on the building when Mildred Gray Williams, 37, fell approximately 15 feet.

The call came into Bladen Central around 10:00 a.m.

Bladen County Emergency Medical Services, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and White Lake Police Department responded to the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bladen County Medical Examiner Chuck Maynard.

“This is such a tragic event for our community,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Because this is a work related death, we are required to report this incident to the North Carolina Department of Labor for investigation which we have done.”

Williams was escorted to the Cape Fear Valley – Bladen County Hospital by first responders from the area.

The sheriff’s office says out of respect for Williams, two ladder trucks formed an arch over Mercer Mill Road with the American flag hanging beneath for the processional to pass through en route to the hospital.

“This is just a shock to the Emergency Services Community,” Emergency Services Director of Bladen County Nathan Dowless said. “Gray was a firefighter and one of us. Its tough when its one of our own, but we will work through this together” said Dowless.

No information is available at this time about funeral services.