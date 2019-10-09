Jamie Lee Curtis filming in Port City

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Jamie Lee Curtis is officially in the Port City for “Halloween Kills.”

The actress posted the above photo to social media Tuesday saying, “Never say die! First day back in the battle for my life!”

Hunter Ingram at the Star News reports Curtis joined cast and crew to shoot scenes in downtown Wilmington, transforming the exterior of Cape Fear Community College’s building at Water and Walnut Streets into Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

The production is also employing more than 100 local crew members.