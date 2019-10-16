Cape Fear Community College offering tuition-free classes to homeschooled students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homeschooled students who are juniors or seniors can now register to take tuition-free classes through a program offered by Cape Fear Community College (CFCC).

The program, called Career and College Promise, is a way for qualified high school-aged, homeschooled students in New Hanover and Pender counties to attend college classes at CFCC.

According to the North Carolina Department of Administration’s 2019 Home School Statistical Summary, there are 2,194 homeschooled students in New Hanover County and 1,100 in Pender County.

Students must have an unweighted GPA of 2.8 or demonstrate college readiness in English, Reading and Math on a college placement test. Some pathways require the approval of the high school or homeschool principal.

Classes are offered at the downtown Wilmington campus, North campus, Surf City Center and Burgaw Center. Students may also take classes online.

Tuition is free for students enrolled in Career and College Promise during the fall, spring and summer semesters, but students are responsible for student fees and textbooks.

November 15 is the registration deadline for Spring 2020 classes. Click here for more information.