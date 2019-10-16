Downtown Wilmington assaults against men traced back to 2018, some sexually assaulted

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating 11 crimes against men in the downtown area that could have began as far back as January 2018, with some of the men also victims of a sexual assault.

Wilmington Police released those new details about the crimes on Wednesday afternoon, two days after they initially announced they were investigating assaults near downtown bars.

- Advertisement -

Police say the challenge with investigating these assaults is that several of the initial reports came in listed as a misdemeanor crimes with limited information such as breaking and entering and larceny from a person.

Police say the date and time of the crimes was also sporadic. There was a four month lag time between some incidents, and crime scene locations and other details are limited due to the condition of the victims at the time the incidents happened.

Police say they have now identified four victims who may have been sexually assaulted. Seven of the victims were military personnel.

Police have increased patrols in the downtown area. Police say they have actively been working with state and federal partners to conduct this investigation.

People who drink in public establishments are encouraged to exercise caution, travel in groups, don’t leave drinks unattended, don’t drink and drive and never leave a bar with a stranger.

WWAY requested the incident reports related to these crimes, but police say they are temporarily withholding the public copies of these reports at this time.

Some downtown Wilmington business owners were in the dark that assaults were taking place.

“We haven’t been able to get any details as far exactly what happened,” Waterline Brewing Company Co-owner Mark Mueller said. “When it happened.”

If you have any information about assaults in the downtown area call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845.

WWAY has also reached out to Camp Lejeune to see if any of the victims are Marines and whether they are investigating.