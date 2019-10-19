Leland Police respond to Wal-Mart after accidental shooting

By
WWAY News
-
0

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– According to the Leland Police Department, officers responded to the Wal-Mart on New Pointe Boulevard around 8:51 a.m. in reference to an accidental shooting.

According to the press release, when officers arrived, they found one person with a gun shot wound to the foot. Upon further investigation, officers determined that, when the person was exiting their vehicle, the gun fell from their pocket, hit the pavement and fired a shot at their foot.

- Advertisement -

Police say the unidentified individual has a valid conceal carry permit.

The person was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries, according to the police report.

The incident is still under investigation.

 

You Might Also Like