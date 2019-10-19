Leland Police respond to Wal-Mart after accidental shooting

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– According to the Leland Police Department, officers responded to the Wal-Mart on New Pointe Boulevard around 8:51 a.m. in reference to an accidental shooting.

According to the press release, when officers arrived, they found one person with a gun shot wound to the foot. Upon further investigation, officers determined that, when the person was exiting their vehicle, the gun fell from their pocket, hit the pavement and fired a shot at their foot.

Police say the unidentified individual has a valid conceal carry permit.

The person was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries, according to the police report.

The incident is still under investigation.