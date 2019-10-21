NC Azalea Festival announces Thursday night concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival says Aaron Lewis will be performing at the 2020 festival.
Lewis will take the main stage on Thursday, April 2.
- Advertisement -
Aaron Lewis‘ career spans across two decades and is known as frontman of hard rock band Staind before transitioning to country music as a solo artist.
The main stage is located at 701 N. Front Street in Wilmington.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m at Saturday, October 26.
The festival announced in September that The Avett Brothers will take the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2020.