Man falls from balcony at Shell Island Resort

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man fell from a balcony at a Wrightsville Beach resort over the weekend.

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to Shell Island Resort for a fall on Saturday night.

Police confirmed a man fell from the 5th floor balcony onto the roof of the 2nd floor.

Police say EMS transported the man to the hospital with a possible back injury. No word on his current condition.

We have reached out for more details on the fall and left a message with Shell Island Resort. We will have more details as they become available.