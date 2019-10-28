Video captures duo stealing guns from shop in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff deputies in New Hanover County are searching for the people responsible for breaking into a gun shop and stealing firearms.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it happened early Friday morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at Heritage Guns, located at 5202 Carolina Beach Road.

Surveillance video captures two people smashing through the shop’s front door, walking in, then taking guns.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said between 15-20 handguns were stolen.

If you know any information, call Detective Somersett at (910) 798-4261 or to remain anonymous, submit a tip here.