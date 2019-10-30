Second suspect arrested in high speed chase

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The second suspect involved in a deadly high speed chase on Sunday is behind bars.

According to the New Hanover County Detention Center, Amy Lynn Miles was arrested Tuesday.

Miles is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as, aid and abet impaired driving among other charges.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Miles will make her first video court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Willoughby Junior was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Sean Evans.

The chase started as an armed robbery at the Porter’s Neck Walmart before police began chasing a white car with two suspects.

Evans was killed when his jeep was hit during the chase.