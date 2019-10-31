AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child from the Laurel Hill area: Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

Authorities said Allyson Nicole Oxendine is a 3-year-old Indian female, approximately 3 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was seen wearing pink sweat pants, a red shirt, and crock slip on shoes with 2 white dogs.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.