WPD: Man arrested on child abduction charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police announced Jarvis Johnson, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count of abduction of a child.

Police had been looking for a man who approached several school aged girls earlier this week and tried to lure them to his car with money. The incident happened Tuesday near GLOW Academy on Sunglow Drive.

Police said at one point the suspect told the girls “I’m the chosen one.” Police increased patrols near the school and in the immediate area.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $55,000 secured bond.