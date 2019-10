WPD: Man arrested on child abduction charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police announced Jarvis Johnson, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count of abduction of a child.

Police had been looking for a man who approached several school aged girls earlier this week and tried to lure them to his car with money. The incident happened Tuesday near GLOW Academy on Sunglow Drive.

- Advertisement -

Police said at one point the suspect told the girls ā€œIā€™m the chosen one.ā€ Police increased patrols near the school and in the immediate area.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $55,000 secured bond.