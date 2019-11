Bladen man sentenced in $1.2M fraud scheme targeting elderly

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been sentenced on money laundering charges after being charged in connection to fraud schemes that targeted the elderly.

Murray McNeill Todd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in April.

- Advertisement -

According to the Justice Department, Todd conspired with one or more Africa-based scammers over a multi-year period to launder over $1.2 million.

The proceeds originated from various internet-enabled fraud schemes including elder fraud.

Todd has been sentenced to at least seven years in prison. He also must pay restitution totaling over $500,000.