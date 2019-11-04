Former teacher’s assistant awaiting trial on child sex crimes charges dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Myrtle Grove Middle School teacher’s assistant charged with sexually abusing a minor has died while awaiting trial.
Nicholas Lavon Oates died of a pre-existing medical condition on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Brewer said Oates had been dealing with medical issues ever since he was arrested in July of 2018.
Oates faced charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.
During his first court appearance, the state said it had evidence of phone calls and videos of the alleged sexual relationship with the minor.
Oates worked as a special education assistant at Myrtle Grove Middle School through 2016 and resigned in February 2017.
Oates had been held under a $1 million bond.