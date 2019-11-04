Former teacher’s assistant awaiting trial on child sex crimes charges dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Myrtle Grove Middle School teacher’s assistant charged with sexually abusing a minor has died while awaiting trial.

Nicholas Lavon Oates died of a pre-existing medical condition on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Brewer said Oates had been dealing with medical issues ever since he was arrested in July of 2018.

Oates faced charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

During his first court appearance, the state said it had evidence of phone calls and videos of the alleged sexual relationship with the minor.

Related Article: New Hanover schools offer free lunch for students on May 1

Oates worked as a special education assistant at Myrtle Grove Middle School through 2016 and resigned in February 2017.

Oates had been held under a $1 million bond.