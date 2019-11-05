13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes from NC courthouse

LUMBERTON, N,C, (WTVD) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder who escaped custody Tuesday.

The teen was at Robeson County Juvenile Court around noon when he disappeared. He was wearing leg restraints without any shoes at the courthouse but still managed to escape. He was last seen in the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.

In addition to the two murder accounts, he also had a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The 13-year-old from Lumberton was one of two people arrested October 17 for the double homicide, which happened October 15. He and Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, also of Lumberton were arrested at a home on Belyn Road in Rowland and charged in the deaths of brothers Frank and Adam Thomas.

After the arrest, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the deadly incident had a “drug component to it.”

The sheriff’s office described the escaped teen as “an Indian male with brown eyes and hair,” about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.