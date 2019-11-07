Thousands expected to attend Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 3rd Annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will be taking place this Saturday in downtown Wilmington.

The parade, which recognizes and honors veterans of every war or conflict, begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 12:30 p.m.

“The parade is produced by a dedicated group of approximately 30 volunteers who have worked since January to bring this event to Wilmington,” said Parade Volunteer Donna Gonsalves.

Approximately 90 units have signed up to participate and about 1,600 people will be marching in the parade including 16 local high school bands.

The parade route runs down Front Street, left on Orange Street, right on Second Street and ends at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be music and a brief speech by Retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Ken Morris.

The parade will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the American Legion by featuring American Legion Post 10 on the parade pamphlet and American Legion Post 68 will carry colors to lead the parade.

“Its a day to recognize and honor all veterans, to thank them, and to celebrate the privileges they have earned for us,” Gonsalves said. “All gave some, and some gave all.”