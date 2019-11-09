90 groups participate in Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a stilt walker to the mighty sounds of the North Carolina A&T marching band, 90 groups participated in the 3rd annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington.

Hundreds of residents drew their eyes to the talents that marched down Front Street.

Red, white and blue waved the participants by as everyone reflected on the veterans that served our country.

Residents say each year the parade grows.

Twenty-five year United States Marine Corps veteran John Wilder says this parade makes him proud to be a Vietnam veteran.

“Coming from overseas in 1968, it was a different picture than what we see today,” Wilder said. “We welcome our veterans back today, but back then there was no welcome so they’re trying to make up for that now and I really appreciate that.”

Amidst all the recognition, the American Legion celebrates 100 years as the largest wartime veterans service organization.