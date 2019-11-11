Former Camp Lejeune Marine on the run, suspected of murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA (WDBJ7) — According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Brown, of Hardy, was killed Saturday at his home on Woodthrush Circle.

Michael Alexander Brown has now been moved from person of interest to suspect in this murder case. He is the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend.

- Advertisement -

There is no clear motive at this point, and it is unknown where Michael may be moving towards. He has been known to stay in the woods and National Parks and National Forest.

According to police, he is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and possibly have other weapons. Recent reports have him driving a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car with potentially a NC license plate (EHP-4877).

Michael Alexander Brown is a veteran of the Marines, and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune. He deserted his post as a combat engineer around October 18. Reports have indicated that he has been in and around Franklin County during the last two weeks.

Click here to read more at WDBJ7.