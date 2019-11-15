NC State students launch GoFundMe to help fund 3D printing of prosthetic devices for children in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — An NC State student-run organization, The Helping Hand Project, started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,000. The funds would help them continue their mission of using 3-D printing to provide recreational prosthetic devices to those in need.

“A general prosthetic might cost between $10,000-20,000, and a kid grows out of that in six months,” Helping Hand Project President Griffin Drye said.

“Each device we print costs between $50-100 to actually produce,” Drye said.

Helping Hand Project NCSU chapter started in 2015 with about 15 people. The original organization was launched in 2014 at UNC Chapel Hill.

