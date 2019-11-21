SC deputy accused of having sex with high school student

COLUMBIA, SC (WSOC) — A former deputy working at a South Carolina high school had sex with a 17-year-old student in his patrol car while in uniform, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Wednesday.

Lott said 40-year-old Jamel Bradley is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and the investigation into his conduct with other students at Spring Valley High School in Columbia continues.

Bradley, a star basketball player at the University of South Carolina at the turn of the century, had been assigned to the school since 2009 but was removed in 2018 when he was sued in federal court over a relationship with a different student.

The sex act with the 17-year-old that led to Bradley’s arrest Wednesday took place last year, Lott said. It did not happen at Spring Valley High School, where Bradley worked and the victim was a student, the sheriff said.

“I’d like to kill you, but I can’t do that. I really would. It just disgusts me,” Lott said of his former deputy.

