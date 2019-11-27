Help name two sea turtle hatchlings at Fort Fisher aquarium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher cares for two hatchling loggerhead sea turtles and they need your help naming the tiny creatures.

According to the aquarium, the hatchlings arrive in late summer from a routine excavation of a local nest. These turtles do not make the initial trek to the sea.

The turtles receive daily care from a team at the aquarium, ensuring their growth and development.

“They also serve as ambassadors to help others understand the threats faced by vulnerable sea turtles locally and globally,” the aquarium says.

The sea turtles remain at the aquarium for just over a year and are then released into the Atlantic Ocean.

The aquarium recently said goodbye to yearlings loggerheads, Castor and Caretta, who received their names in 2019.

Now, it’s your turn to pick your favorite name for the new hatchlings. The top two win!

You must vote by Dec. 3.

The name options are Scute, Pearl, Bubbles, Hatch, and Noggin.

Visit here to cast your vote.