WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone is okay after a small plane crashed at the Wilmington International Airport Friday morning, according to the airport.

First responders got the call around 10:45 a.m. and responded to the tarmac.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Airport Director Gary Broughton says three people were on board at the time.

Broughton says after landing, the private single engine Mooney aircraft fell onto its belly before coming to a stop.

No one was hurt.