47th Old Wilmington by Candlelight kicks off Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can explore downtown Wilmington’s beautiful historic homes, festively decorated for the holiday season starting Saturday! It’s the 47th Annual Old Wilmington by Canclelight holiday home tour to benefit the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society.

The tour takes you inside some of the grandest homes and most interesting historic buildings of Wilmington including the Victorian era Latimer House, decorated for the Gilded age, and the sumptuous Verandas Bed and Breakfast. This year South Front Phase II apartments, a former industrial building re-purposed into urban living spaces, is also on the tour.

It is Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m..

For more information and how to get tickets click here.